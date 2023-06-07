Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

UDIV stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

About Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

