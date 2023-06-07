Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Silgan by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Silgan by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Silgan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Silgan Trading Up 0.2 %
Silgan stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.
Silgan Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.
Silgan Profile
Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silgan (SLGN)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.