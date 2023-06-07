Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Silgan by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Silgan by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Silgan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Trading Up 0.2 %

Silgan stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Silgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.