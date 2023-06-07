Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 420.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 39.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Schneider National Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

Schneider National Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.