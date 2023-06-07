Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,603 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 499.20, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,255,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,009,194 shares of company stock worth $61,463,352. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

