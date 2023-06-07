Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.22. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $373.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.19 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,482.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

