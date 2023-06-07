FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) versus Stem (NYSE:STEM) Critical Comparison

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Stem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -19.93% -16.55% Stem -37.59% -26.02% -10.34%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$98.79 million ($0.65) -11.80 Stem $362.98 million 2.49 -$124.05 million ($0.95) -6.11

This table compares FREYR Battery and Stem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FREYR Battery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stem. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FREYR Battery and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 1 6 0 2.86 Stem 1 3 11 0 2.67

FREYR Battery currently has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 129.47%. Stem has a consensus target price of $12.39, indicating a potential upside of 113.49%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Stem.

Risk & Volatility

FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FREYR Battery beats Stem on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

