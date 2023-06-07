Frontier Investment (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 45,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 10,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Frontier Investment Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Get Frontier Investment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Investment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Investment

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.