FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Trading 0.3% Higher

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.95. 116,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 845.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

