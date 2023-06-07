FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $36.18. Approximately 72,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $312.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

