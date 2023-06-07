FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 10,137 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 7,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

