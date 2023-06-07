Fundamental Research Analysts Give Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) a C$10.15 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 target price on Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised Canaccord Genuity Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark upgraded Canaccord Genuity Group from a tender rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$934.17 million, a PE ratio of -17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.06. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$11.80.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

