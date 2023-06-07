Fundamental Research Analysts Give Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) a C$134.43 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$134.43 price target on Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$137.28.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$123.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$129.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$131.83. The company has a market cap of C$171.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

About Royal Bank of Canada

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.