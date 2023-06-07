Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$69.38” Price Target for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Fundamental Research set a C$69.38 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. CSFB cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.80.

TSE:CM opened at C$57.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.29. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$53.58 and a one year high of C$70.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig purchased 34,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$57.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,009,102.50. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

