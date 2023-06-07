Future (LON:FUTR) Given New GBX 1,845 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,040 ($25.36) to GBX 1,845 ($22.94) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Future in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.14) to GBX 1,350 ($16.78) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Future from GBX 1,153 ($14.33) to GBX 668 ($8.30) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($22.13) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Future has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,459.40 ($18.14).

Future Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 735 ($9.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,009.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,248.24. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 711 ($8.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,008 ($24.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of £888.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

About Future

In other news, insider Jon Steinberg purchased 90,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.01) per share, with a total value of £802,866.62 ($998,093.76). Corporate insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

