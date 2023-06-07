FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Issued By Zacks Research

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BKR. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 3.1 %

BKR opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of -278.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

