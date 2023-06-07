FY2024 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited Cut by Analyst (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

About Champion Iron

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.39. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$3.99 and a 52 week high of C$7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52.

(Get Rating)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.