FY2024 EPS Estimates for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the investment management company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Eagle Point Credit’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.05 million.

NYSE:ECC opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $579.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski bought 3,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.96%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -106.33%.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

