FY2025 EPS Estimates for Dominion Energy, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, June 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on D. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Shares of D opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.