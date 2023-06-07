G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Shares Up 8.3%

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

G City Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.62 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.01.

G City Company Profile

G City Ltd. engages in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate for mixed uses including commercial, office, and residential around the world, and focusing on densely populated urban areas in major cities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

