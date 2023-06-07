Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

