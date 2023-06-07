Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

