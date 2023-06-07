Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.80.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Garmin Stock Performance
Shares of GRMN stock opened at $105.43 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $108.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day moving average is $98.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Garmin by 84.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garmin (GRMN)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.