Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $105.43 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $108.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day moving average is $98.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Garmin by 84.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.