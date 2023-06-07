Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 16,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 83,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$86.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

