Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.33.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 95.62 and a beta of 1.38. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1,762.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 403,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,356,000 after purchasing an additional 381,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth $2,450,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentherm

(Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.