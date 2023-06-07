George W. Lloyd Sells 93,907 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $3,159,031.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $44.66.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPRX. UBS Group decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 454.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

