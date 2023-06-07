Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 155,282,333 shares.

Gfinity Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Gfinity

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company delivers esports related technology and services for third parties, as well as provides broadcast and production services.

