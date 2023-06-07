Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 61,000 shares trading hands.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Down 14.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

About Gitennes Exploration

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

