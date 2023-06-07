Glantus (LON:GLAN) Trading Down 4.8%

Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.10). Approximately 155,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 64,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.35 ($0.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Glantus in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.35. The stock has a market cap of £4.27 million, a P/E ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($8,702.14). 44.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

