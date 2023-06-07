Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,056,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,648,000 after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 593,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,598,000 after acquiring an additional 325,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 149,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 134,989 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,515 shares of company stock valued at $932,920 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

GKOS opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.