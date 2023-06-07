Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.43

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.43 and traded as high as $12.94. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 32,679 shares changing hands.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $203.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43.

Institutional Trading of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNOM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 49,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

