Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE) Shares Down 1.2%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.83. 61 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

