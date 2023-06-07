Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Trading Down 1.1%

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 4,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $14.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.08% of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (CHIK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the information technology sector. The index includes A shares. CHIK was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

