Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 750 ($9.32) price objective on the stock.

Gooch & Housego Trading Up 1.6 %

GHH stock opened at GBX 563 ($7.00) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 526 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 519.80. Gooch & Housego has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 964.16 ($11.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £141.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,150.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Gooch & Housego Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16,250.00%.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

