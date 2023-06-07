Gores Guggenheim (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Trading Up 2.8%

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 35,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 9,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63.
Gores Guggenheim Company Profile
Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.
