GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX) Shares Down 4.8%

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.20. 180,789 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 42,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

GPO Plus Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

GPO Plus Company Profile

GPO Plus, Inc engages in the organizing, promoting, and operating industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. The company offers HealthGPO, a group purchasing organization for the healthcare industry; cbdGPO a group purchasing organization for the hemp industry; and DISTRO+, a group purchasing organization for specialty retailers.

