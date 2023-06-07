Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Shares Up 2.5%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.06. 304,947 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 156,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Greenidge Generation from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Greenidge Generation Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.35.

Institutional Trading of Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation ( NASDAQ:GREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenidge Generation had a negative return on equity of 246.82% and a negative net margin of 303.49%. The company had revenue of $16.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GREE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 59.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 108,470 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 2,967.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 157,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 39.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 241,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 494.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130,005 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of Bitcoin and contributes to the security and transactability of the Bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

Further Reading

