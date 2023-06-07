Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.9% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

AAPL opened at $179.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.63 and a 200 day moving average of $153.30. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $184.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.