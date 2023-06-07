GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 22,086 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,086 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average of $99.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
