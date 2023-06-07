Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 85.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry Chung acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $42,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $366,994.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 7.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $499.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

