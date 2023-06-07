Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Shares Down 1%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 5,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 8,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Harbour Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.