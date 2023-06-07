Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Shares Down 1%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 5,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 8,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.
