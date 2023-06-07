HC Wainwright Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.65) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.59). The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

DAWN stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of -2.08. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,233,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,267,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at $22,267,563. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,474,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,751 shares of company stock valued at $242,833 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $912,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,012,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

