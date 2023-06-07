HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Replimune Group in a report issued on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.44) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.64. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a current ratio of 17.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 96.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 128,099 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $194,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 794,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,349,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $204,885.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $194,488.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 794,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,349,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the business of developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love, and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

