Head-To-Head Analysis: Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) & Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beauty Health and Lyra Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $365.88 million 3.18 $44.38 million ($0.22) -39.86 Lyra Therapeutics $1.36 million 68.83 -$55.28 million ($1.63) -1.80

Beauty Health has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyra Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Beauty Health and Lyra Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 2 6 0 2.75 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Beauty Health presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.35%. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 580.27%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Beauty Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -2.77% -3.57% -0.77% Lyra Therapeutics -5,032.86% -69.00% -52.71%

Summary

Beauty Health beats Lyra Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Lyra Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.