Head-To-Head Comparison: NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) vs. Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

NerdWallet has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NerdWallet and Her Imports’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $538.90 million 1.53 -$10.20 million $0.01 1,076.00 Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Her Imports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NerdWallet.

31.2% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NerdWallet and Her Imports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 2 3 0 2.60 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

NerdWallet presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.29%. Given NerdWallet’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Her Imports.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet 0.35% -1.65% -1.24% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NerdWallet beats Her Imports on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

