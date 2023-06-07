Head-To-Head Comparison: SCWorx (WORX) versus Its Competitors

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SCWorx to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s peers have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SCWorx alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -135.19% -43.34% -20.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SCWorx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SCWorx and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -1.63 SCWorx Competitors $4.73 billion $155.44 million 20.69

SCWorx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SCWorx and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 160 837 1836 53 2.62

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 23.93%. Given SCWorx’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

SCWorx peers beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SCWorx

(Get Rating)

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.