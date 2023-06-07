Head to Head Contrast: ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) versus 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) and ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and ZOZO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -26.30% -22.73% -16.95% ZOZO N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 1stdibs.Com and ZOZO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZOZO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.84%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than ZOZO.

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and ZOZO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $96.85 million 1.57 -$22.54 million ($0.63) -6.11 ZOZO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZOZO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats ZOZO on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc. operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform to purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, a Website for secondhand/vintage apparel; and PayPay mall, an online shopping mall. In addition, it engages in the advertisement business. The company was formerly known as Start Today Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ZOZO, Inc. in October 2018. ZOZO, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. ZOZO, Inc. is a subsidiary of Z Holdings Corporation.

