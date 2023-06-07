Head-To-Head Review: FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) versus Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Rating) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for FLJ Group and Invitation Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLJ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Invitation Homes 0 9 8 0 2.47

Invitation Homes has a consensus price target of $35.09, indicating a potential upside of 2.63%. Given Invitation Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invitation Homes is more favorable than FLJ Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLJ Group $652.33 million 0.11 $115.28 million N/A N/A Invitation Homes $2.24 billion 9.35 $383.33 million $0.67 51.04

This table compares FLJ Group and Invitation Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Invitation Homes has higher revenue and earnings than FLJ Group.

Profitability

This table compares FLJ Group and Invitation Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLJ Group N/A N/A N/A Invitation Homes 17.88% 3.98% 2.21%

Risk and Volatility

FLJ Group has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitation Homes has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of FLJ Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Invitation Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of FLJ Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Invitation Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Invitation Homes beats FLJ Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLJ Group

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. The company was formerly known as Q&K International Group Limited and changed its name to FLJ Group Limited in September 2022. FLJ Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc. engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

