Head-To-Head Survey: Getty Images (GETY) & Its Peers

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) is one of 187 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Getty Images to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Getty Images and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50 Getty Images Competitors 783 4740 10085 261 2.62

Getty Images currently has a consensus target price of $6.99, indicating a potential upside of 25.22%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.58%. Given Getty Images’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Getty Images is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $930.91 million -$77.55 million -20.67 Getty Images Competitors $3.96 billion $86.46 million -19.50

This table compares Getty Images and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Getty Images’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images. Getty Images is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Getty Images has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images’ competitors have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Images and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images N/A 13.47% 2.81% Getty Images Competitors -40.48% -171.65% -6.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Getty Images shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Getty Images competitors beat Getty Images on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands. The company also provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services; and sells wall décor products. It serves largest enterprises, smallest businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

