Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.28. 1,487,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 64,286,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Helbiz Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $66.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Helbiz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helbiz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Helbiz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helbiz by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 386,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Helbiz by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,918,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 978,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

