Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski Sells 24,234 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $347,420,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $109,932,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,820,000 after purchasing an additional 597,877 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322,602 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

See Also

